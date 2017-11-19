Work to start on 3G pitch at Brierley Hill's Dell Stadium

Work is scheduled to start this Monday and should take around 12 weeks to complete.

The project is set to cost £660,000 made up of £550,000 funding through The FA, The Football Foundation and £110,000 from Dudley Council.

Councillor Ian Kettle, cabinet member for regeneration, said: “This investment will transform the pitch at the Dell for the benefit of all users. It forms part of our wider investment in leisure services.”

Existing users of the facility have been temporarily relocated to other sites in the borough and the Saturday morning ParkRun has been suspended for the duration of the works, with the final run of the season taking place today (NOV 18).

The works are part the council’s playing pitch strategy which was developed in partnership with Sport England and the Football Association.