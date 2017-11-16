Youngsters take first step to Twickenham in Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup

The under-11 and under-12 grassroots rugby festival is part of a series of nationwide events which provide aspiring young players the opportunity to play in a competitive event and meet professional players from Worcester Warriors.

With 34 under-11 and under-12 teams competing at Worcester RFC, Old Halesonians under-11 and Wolverhampton under-12 youngsters will get a true taste of the professional game.

And for Worcester Warriors and Ireland lock Donncha O’Callaghan, there is nothing more important than supporting youth rugby.

“I can remember my first rugby experience really clearly, I had brilliant underage coaches, I had Ted Stack and I remember his rules – everyone plays and the most important thing is to have fun and make friends,” he said.

“Then I was lucky to have great coaches who coached us all the way up through underage and they just teach you the values of the game.

“The biggest thing they taught me was to love rugby and I think that’s so important.

“Grassroots rugby is crucial for the game and events like the Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup just help so much, I’m sure all the players will enjoy it.”

In addition to Saturday’s event, one team from each age group will receive a trip to the Aviva Premiership Rugby Final on May 26, where they will meet a Land Rover rugby ambassador, join in a Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup Parade at half-time and hear which of them has won a club MVP award.

Advertising

The events are designed to provide young players with a chance to play completive fixtures in a format that is appropriate for their ages and stage of development, all within the spirit of rugby’s core values of teamwork, respect, enjoyment, discipline and sportsmanship.

And in the decade since its inception the Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup has seen more than 70,000 children take part, from all over the country.

Land Rover is celebrating its ‘Testimonial Season’; ten years of the Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup. The national series of grassroots rugby festivals is testament to Land Rover’s continued support of grassroots rugby through its ‘We Deal In Real’ campaign. Follow @LandRoverRugby #WeDealInReal