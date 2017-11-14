Wolverhampton Sporting Community fired up for another shot at Vase glory

West Midlands Premier leaders Sporting head to Rugby Town for a second round replay after the sides played out a thrilling 2-2 draw at Great Wyrley on Saturday.

The hosts, who play one level above Sporting in the Midlands Premier Division, will again head into the game as favourites to progress. But they know to expect a tough battle after Sporting ran them close on Saturday, missing several good chances to win the tie in extra-time.

“I thought we should have won the game on Saturday, we were the better side,” said Paddock. “We have missed two great chances in extra-time and then another one with the last kick of the game.

“But we are not looking at Saturday as a missed opportunity. We now have another chance and the lads are up for it.”

Saturday’s game saw, watched by a 150-strong crowd, exploded into life after Jonathan Letford fire Sporting ahead with 18 minutes remaining. Rugby levelled almost immediately through Josh Thornton and took the lead when Trey Braithwaite struck. But Wes Grey levelled for Sporting with four minutes remaining and they looked the more likely winners in the extra period.

The winners of tonight’s game will host Shepshed Dynamo, who beat Brocton 5-3 on Saturday, in the third round.

“The pleasing thing is we competed against a team from a higher level,” said Paddock. “You never quite know how you are going to stand up. We’ll go there and play our normal game – our lads only know one way and that is to attack. We aren’t going to start changing now.”