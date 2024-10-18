Staffordshire's Richard Mansell up with Andalucia masters

The Burntwood 29-year-old fired a five under par round of 67 and was one of the early leaders at Real Club de Golf de Sotogrande.

Mansell hit six birdies and was pegged back by a single bogey in the first round yesterday. At the close he was sitting tied for sixth place.

However, his round was overshadowed by leader Julien Guerrier who went into the clubhouse after a stunning round of 62 – 10 under par. The Frenchman equalled his lowest ever competitive score and was seven under par after his first nine holes.

Guerrier had raised the prospect of carding just the second 59 in DP World Tour history.

He raced to the turn at Sotogrande in just 29 shots and also birdied the 10th and 11th to reach nine under par, with two par fives still to come.

But the 39-year-old was unable to take advantage of the 12th and 14th and although he did birdie the 15th, his chance to match Oliver Fisher’s 59 in the 2018 Portugal Masters had effectively disappeared. He ended the day with a one-shot lead over England’s Dan Brown.