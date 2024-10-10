Staffordshire's Ben Bolton steps up to join men in England squad

The Wombourne golfer replaces Enville Golf Club colleague, Kingswinford’s James Claridge, who has turned professional. Bolton moves up from the boys’ squad alongside Daniel Hayes having enjoyed a stellar 2024 campaign.

England Golf men’s performance manager Ben Gorvett said: “It’s been another good year developing players and helping them realise their potential, with several going on to reach professional status.

“We’re excited to work with some very talented golfers over the coming 12 months and hope to help them all improve so they have the best possible platform to go on and achieve great things in the game.

“It’s also an exciting year ahead with the likes of the World Junior Championship, World Amateur Team Championships and Walker Cup, which will provide some unforgettable tests for many of these players, and hopefully they can not just challenge for, but win, medals across competitions.”

Bolton, 17, won the Spanish Boys’ Amateur Championship in September and helped England pick up the silver medal at 2024 European Team Championship.

He was also part of the England team which won the Boys’ & Girls’ Home Internationals in August and represented them at the 2024 Junior Golf World Cup in Japan, as well as the biennial England v France international match.

In 2024, Bolton secured a third-placed finish at German Boys’ Open and Peter McEvoy Trophy, as well as top-10 finishes at the Brabazon Trophy, Carris Trophy and Lytham Trophy.