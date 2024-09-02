Juniors enjoy a moment in the sun at end of tour

Zander Meek won the under-13 boys from William Morley, while Dylan Walters beat Arthur Turner to the under-11 boys prize.

Hayden Price was the under-10 boys winner from Eli Marshall, while Owen Davies won the under-nine boys and Jacob Child the under-eight boys, with Toby Blakemore and Otto Reynolds the respective runners-up.

Isabelle Price was the under-13 girls champion from Ava Ashley, while Ariana Doyle pipped Wren Humphires to the under-10 girls title.

There was further junior action in Shropshire & Herefordshire's Junior Sixes, which was won by Bridgnorth Golf Club's Charlotte Barnes and Aliyah Summers at The Shropshire Golf Club.

A sudden-death play-off was needed to separate Bridgnorth and Ludlow in the six-hole final, having overcome The Shropshire and Shrewsbury in the semi-finals, respectively.

Ludlow's Josh Morgan recorded the first hole in one in the competition's five-year history, landing his ace on the ninth hole.

Ludlow Golf Club's Janet Roberts and Sally Humphries have become the first mother-and-daughter combination to win the Shrimpton Salver foursomes matchplay.

Roberts is the current senior captain at Ludlow and Humphries the vice-captain.

Alex Donnelly topped a field of 74 players to win Shropshire & Herefordshire's Chronicle Cup at Lilleshall Hall.

The Bridgnorth Golf Club member scored 41 points in the stableford format, to get the better of Alex Rowley (Lilleshall Hall) by two points.

Richard Sutton (Market Drayton) and Tony Beards (Shifnal) both scored 38 points

.

Shropshire & Herefordshire men's first team edged out Worcestershire 8-7 in the Midland Golf Union league match at Kidderminster.

Alex Allen & Ross MaGill and Harry Morris & Craig Simmons won full points in the morning foursomes, with further singles victories in the afternoon from James Showell, Ian Jenner, Allen and Simmons.

However, the men's seconds lost 8-7 to Worcestershire seconds at the Wrekin Golf Club.

Golf returns

Llanymynech

Coronation Cup (Ladies): 1 Viv Davies 72 nett; 2 Helen Roberts 73 nett; 3 Lesley Cookson 74 nett.

Ladies' nine-hole stableford: 1 Meara Coleman 24pts; 2 Margaret Ratcliffe 19pts.

Wrekin

The Kings Trophy (Seniors, 18-hole Texas Scramble Pairs): 1 D Lowndes & D Bell 59/6; 2 S Bagshaw & S Vaughan 61/6; 3 P Parsons & P Fulloway 61/7.

Derek Taylor Trophy Rd3 (Seniors). Division One: 1 Tony Stanley 39/19; 2 Peter McCabe 38/15; 3 Mike Rawlings 37/8. Division Two: 1 Kelvin McLeod 38/23; 2 David Kibble 37/21; 3 Roger Hogben 36/20.