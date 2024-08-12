Wolverhampton's Aaron Rai claims maiden PGA Tour victory

The former Shropshire and Herefordshire Junior, who carded a closing 64 to finish on 18-under-par and two shots clear, trailed by four shots midway through the back nine at Greensboro.

Greyserman, who finished second in his previous start at the 3M Open, looked on course to go one better when he holed his second shot to eagle the 13th to reach 21-under-par.

But he drove out of bounds and took four to get down from the front of the green for an eight at the par four 14th, following a birdie at the next hole with four putts on the par three 16th to all but end his hopes.

Rai, who has been edging towards a maiden PGA Tour win for some time, after narrowly missing out on the Rocket Mortgage Classic earlier this year, started the rain-lengthened final day of at least 36 holes two shots off the lead.

The 29-year-old then moved into contention with four straight birdies on the front nine.

He added another on the 12th and completed the job with a three on the last.

Rai, who gained his PGA Tour card in the 22/23 season, said: "It truly is a dream come true. So many people have played a huge role in me being at this point.

"There's a huge team behind me and I wouldn't be here without all of them. I am just extremely happy and grateful to be here and to surrounded by great people."