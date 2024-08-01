LIV Golf UK - what was it like to attend the event in Staffordshire last weekend?

The controversial breakaway golf league arrived in Staffordshire last weekend between Friday and Sunday as stars from the sport - some of who will be teeing it up this week in the Olympic games - battled it out at the county’s best golf club.

It quite literally is ‘golf but louder’ - LIV’s brand and phrase that is showcased as often as possible. I don’t have enough fingers on my hands to count how many times the crowd was asked to ‘make some noise’, but they did.

The UK is crying out for more high profile golf events to be held at its prestigious golf courses given the sport’s popularity, and this was apparent through the event selling out.

Held in the heart of England - the Midlands - it was accessible for all. A perfect setting and location as fans and spectators travelled from close and afar.

I encountered supporters from Liverpool, Watford, Wales, and Scotland, and this was just in the traffic chaos that preceded the event when telling fans to turn their cars around after a road was blocked.

The journey may have been slow, but it was to be expected. Everyone heading in the same direction, on the same roads, at the same time, what could go wrong?

I arrived with plenty of time before the shot-gun start just after 2pm. And, I was immediately struck by the unbelievable architecture and design of the already famous 17th hole that features an island green.

The first hole I took my seat on, you ask? The party 14th hole, of course. This is what LIV Golf is all about.

It’s different, and not for everyone, but I have to say it was entertaining. A sea of colour, people, food vans, temporary bars and a golf hole that was surrounded by fans, it was quite the roar when Lee Westwood hit his shot to less than eight feet.

Limited to what you are allowed to take in, a £3.50 cold can of pop was damaging enough for me, but the variety of food and drink on offer was excellent. And, if any attendees had any qualms or grudges about the break-away tour before they entered, they were soon forgotten, for most.

Fans were treated to fabulous golf and entertainment throughout the day as Jon Rahm produced a spectacle and some of his finest golf to win the competition and team event with his Legion Golf Club.

It went down to the wire, but unfortunately for Tyrell Hatton there was no personal glory in front of a home crowd.

Hundreds followed US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau watching his long drives and power from the tee - with the occasional Donald Trump pun shouted out after the golfer welcomed the American President to his Youtube channel last week.

It’s evident that the tour and event appeals to a younger audience, but as far as growing the game goes, the event will have done a lot.

It was enjoyable, and easy to watch and follow, at one of the best and most well-looked after courses I have seen.

A success - I anticipate a return for LIV Golf to JCB Golf and Country Club next year, and I for one welcome it, as I’m sure businesses across the region will too.