Staffordshire pro ready for US Open

Mansell, from Burntwood, enjoyed a practice round with 2013 US Open winner Rose ahead of the start of this year’s tournament at Pinehurst, North Carolina, tomorrow. The 29-year-old is competing in his second US Open after previously qualifying two years ago.

He will be joined by fellow Staffordshire golfer Robert Rock, who actually retired from tournament golf two years ago, as well as Wolverhampton’s Aaron Rai.

And Mansell and Rai will see plenty of one another as they have been drawn to tee off just minutes apart tomorrow. They are both among early starters, beginning on the 10th hole, with Rai teeing off at 1.46pm UK time alongside American’s Zachary Blair and Davis Thompson.

Mansell, who competed against Rai as a junior, starts from the same hole, 11 minutes later alongside the USA’s Willia Mack III and Canadian amateur Ashton McCulloch.

Rock starts at the first at 1.24pm UK time with Colombia Nicolas Echavarria and US amateur Neal Shipley.

