Stunned Robert Rock surprised to play 36 holes after securing US Open spot

The Staffordshire veteran will be heading to Pinehurst next month after qualifying at Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey, after 36 holes which he said was a real test.

In an interview with the DP World Tour social media channels, Rock said he only decided to enter the qualifier to see where his game was at.

“It’s difficult to describe at the moment as I really wasn’t having any thoughts of qualifying,” said the 47-year-old, who is now ranked at 2,035 in the world rankings.

“I was coming really for my last chance of playing this event (at Walton Heath) and it was a good opportunity to see where my game was having been out of it for a couple of years.

“I’ve not been playing much at home, I’ve been practising a little bit, but I thought I can still enter, I’ll come and see where I fit.

“I don’t really know what to say, I played nicely.”

Rock admitted he was unsure if he could manage 36 holes over two days having struggled with his back and having not played tour golf for two years.

He added: “I wasn’t sure I could play two rounds because at home I’ve been playing mostly nine holes and then the back nines (al Walton heath) hurt because my back is not the best at the moment.

“I was struggling on the back nine, just walking. Thankfully my mate Carl came just to push the trolley! I didn’t think I’d make 36 but it’s amazing what a few putts (dropping in) do – it keeps you going doesn’t it?

“I’m quite surprised. I hit the ball quite nicely – apart from the last few holes where I was panicking a little bit.”

Rock said he will be looking forward to playing at Pinehurst – a course he has never played but was turned away from previously.

“It’s a complete bonus,” added Rock. “I wasn’t expecting it at all. I really like the look of Pinehurst.

“I’ve never been, although I turned up once when I was younger in a coachload of people and we got turned away so it will be nice to go an actually see the place!”

The last time he made it to the US Open was in 2012 – a momentous highlight in the career of the golfer who hails from Armitage, near Rugeley.

That appearance the one of golf’s majors followed on from him beating both Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy to lift the HSBC Abu Dhabi Championship.

In three weeks’ time, it is entirely possible he could be teeing it up with either, or both, of those golfing greats once again.