Staffordshire's Ben Bolton proves he is the master in Slovakia

Staffordshire golfer Ben Bolton won the European Young Masters. Photography credit: EGA

A superb bogey-free round on the final day saw the Enville Golf Club ace finish on 11 under par, ahead of Iceland’s Markus Marelsson, and in doing so he became the first English boy to win it since Bradley Moore (Kedlestone Park) in 2013.

Bolton played alongside fellow England team-mate Kris Kim (Walton Heath) in the final round, who ended up in eighth position overall.

The England team, which included women’s players Sadie Adams (Royal Birkdale) and Matilde Santilli (Foxhills), finished fourth overall.

Bolton, who fired 18 birdies and 31 pars in 54 holes, admitted: “It felt special to win. It’s a big one to win at under-16 level.

“There were a few nerves around the turn but there was a rain delay so I had a bit longer to think about it. When I got back out there, I scrambled well on 11 and from then on, I felt comfortable.

“It was great to have my England team-mates and coaches cheering me on at the end – I’d like to thank them all as they have helped me get these opportunities to play at these tournaments and it’s amazing to win ahead of so many talented young golfers.”

Meanwhile, Enville clubmate James Claridge has been named in the England Golf men’s team for the Home Internationals at Machynys Golf Club in Wales from August 9-11.

Claridge represented England Men in the recent European Team Championship – and has been given the nod again.