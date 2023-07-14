Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Richard Mansell and Aaron Rai off the pace as An hits form

GolfPublished: Comments

Burntwood’s Richard Mansell and Wolverhampton’s Aaron Rai have work to do in the Scottish Open.

England's Aaron Rai on day one of the Genesis Scottish Open
England's Aaron Rai on day one of the Genesis Scottish Open

The duo found themselves down the leaderboard following the first round of action at The Renaissance Club, North Berwick.

Mansell fared best of the two local golfers after carding a one under par 69 to finish tied for 49th.

Rai, who beat Tommy Fleetwood in a play-off to win the Scottish Open in 2020, ended the day tied for 99th after shooting a 71.

South Korea’s Ben An topped the leaderboard at the end of day one after equalling the course record with a flawless round of 61.

An, the youngest ever winner of the US Amateur as a 17-year-old in 2009, carded nine birdies to enjoy a two-shot lead over American Davis Riley, with Thomas Detry alongside Rory McIlroy on six under.

McIlroy recorded an eagle and six birdies in a six-under-par 64.

Next week is, of course, the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool, where McIlroy won the third of his four major titles nine years ago.

“My mind is pretty much on this week,” the 34-year-old said. “I’ve got myself off to a great start and I would love to win the Scottish Open. That’s a massive deal in its own right

“I’m focused on this week but it’s great that by playing this week I should be getting a little bit more prepared for links golf again next week as well.”

Golf
Sport

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News