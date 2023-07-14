Richard Mansell and Aaron Rai off the pace as An hits form

England's Aaron Rai on day one of the Genesis Scottish Open

The duo found themselves down the leaderboard following the first round of action at The Renaissance Club, North Berwick.

Mansell fared best of the two local golfers after carding a one under par 69 to finish tied for 49th.

Rai, who beat Tommy Fleetwood in a play-off to win the Scottish Open in 2020, ended the day tied for 99th after shooting a 71.

South Korea’s Ben An topped the leaderboard at the end of day one after equalling the course record with a flawless round of 61.

An, the youngest ever winner of the US Amateur as a 17-year-old in 2009, carded nine birdies to enjoy a two-shot lead over American Davis Riley, with Thomas Detry alongside Rory McIlroy on six under.

McIlroy recorded an eagle and six birdies in a six-under-par 64.

Next week is, of course, the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool, where McIlroy won the third of his four major titles nine years ago.

“My mind is pretty much on this week,” the 34-year-old said. “I’ve got myself off to a great start and I would love to win the Scottish Open. That’s a massive deal in its own right