Staffordshire young guns take British Junior Masters glory at The Belfry

Chloe Williams

Williams, from Stafford, shot a four-over-par round of 77 around the famous Brabazon course which hosted the 2002 Ryder Cup, to take the under-18 girls gross win.

Meanwhile, 10-year-old Lees, who is a member at Stone Golf Club, and Trentham likewise to Williams, was the nine-hole gross winner shooting gross seven over par.

Williams, 18, said: “It feels good to get a win early in the season and it’s nice to see that my work over the winter is paying off, after going through a lot of swing changes.

“It’s nice to have achieved some good results in the bigger events, like this one. Last year I won the Staffordshire County championship and the Faldo series, so it is nice to add to those achievements.

“This win ranks pretty high in my golfing career so far. It’s nice to know I can score well around tough courses like the Belfry.

“I was happy to shoot a four over par in really windy conditions.

“It’s a nice confidence boost for the rest of the season to be able to score well around a past Ryder Cup venue and come away with a win.”

The British Junior Masters, hosted by the Robert Rock Tour and Faldo Series, contained a strong field of 104 players from ages 8 to 18 with 20 girls participating, and the Staffordshire duo saw off fierce competition from their competitors who mostly had handicaps of 12 or below.

Williams will head to Northeastern State University in Oklahoma this August to begin her golf scholarship as she aspires to make it professionally one day, and hopes this British Masters victory will be the first of many this year.

“I’m hoping this will help me in more national tournaments this season, such as the England Golf Order of Merit events,” said Williams. “The standard is really high, and they’re played around some tough courses, like Royal Birkdale, so the aim is to get some top finishes in those events.

“My dream is to one day be a professional tour player.

“I’m hoping that having the chance to play collegiate golf in America for four years will give me the experience and training to help me achieve this.”

Ten-year-old Lees claimed further success on the Robert Rock Junior Tour two days later, winning the English major sponsored by LIV Golfer Richard Bland held at Stoneham Golf Club in Southampton.

The Stone-golfer completed his nine hole round three over par to take his second ‘major’ victory of the week.

Albert's Mum Katie said: "We are incredibly proud of Albert and the level of maturity that he shows on and off the course.

"Although he takes the game very serious, he still manages to have fun."

Albert, who can't stop winning, is certainly loving his golf at the moment, saying: "I just love playing golf, making friends from all over the country, visiting different courses, learning from my mistakes and improving my game."

The 10-year-old has a busy schedule of competitions ahead of him as he heads to courses across the country to compete.