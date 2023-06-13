A career best for Wolverhampton's Aaron Rai on PGA Tour

The Wolverhampton golfer shot a closing 67 to finish the tournament on 16 under par, tieing clubhouse leader Tyrrell Hatton as he sunk his birdie putt on the last.

But home hope Nick Taylor and Englishman Tommy Fleetwood both held their nerve with tricky putts at the 18th to beat that mark by one shot, with Taylor going on to become the first Canadian to win the tournament since 1954 on the fourth play-off hole on Sunday.