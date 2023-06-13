Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

A career best for Wolverhampton's Aaron Rai on PGA Tour

GolfPublished: Comments

Aaron Rai scored the best finish of his career on the PGA Tour as he tied for third at the Canadian Open – missing out on a play-off by just one shot.

Aaron Rai in action during the Canadian Open, where he was tied third
Aaron Rai in action during the Canadian Open, where he was tied third

The Wolverhampton golfer shot a closing 67 to finish the tournament on 16 under par, tieing clubhouse leader Tyrrell Hatton as he sunk his birdie putt on the last.

But home hope Nick Taylor and Englishman Tommy Fleetwood both held their nerve with tricky putts at the 18th to beat that mark by one shot, with Taylor going on to become the first Canadian to win the tournament since 1954 on the fourth play-off hole on Sunday.

Former Shropshire & Herefordshire junior Rai, who led after the first round, has not qualified for this week’s US Open.

Golf
Sport

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News