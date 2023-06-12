Can Richard Mansell make the cut for the British Masters?

English professional golfer Richard Mansell completes a trick shot English professional golfer Richard Mansell completes a trick shot from the roof of the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, onto the Old Turn Junction Island in the middle of the Birmingham Cana

The Beau Desert ace yesterday sent passers-by in Birmingham City Centre staring skyward – and conquered his fear of heights – by chipping a ball off the top of the Utilita Arena and on to the Brindley Place canal island.

Mansell, who was watched by a crowd of around 200 which included family, friends and a group of schoolchildren visiting the nearby Sea Life Centre, agreed to the stunt to help promote the British Masters tournament, which takes place at the Belfry later this month.

The shot was intended as an urban take on the course’s iconic 10th hole. Mansell, who landed three of his five attempts on the island including one right on the central target, told the Express & Star: “I was a little bit nervous before. I definitely prefer being on the ground. But it was fine. I was safe and secure.

English professional golfer Richard Mansell completes a trick shot

“When you are up there it feels very high and then the wind gets up.

“Trying to swing a golf club when wearing a harness and not hitting the rope isn’t easy. The only way you could see the island was by looking over the edge.