Aldridge Artisans mark 125 years of golfing work

Aldridge Artisans

Based at Little Aston Golf Club, they are one of only a handful of such clubs still in the game, with members given access to the course in return for completing hands on duties.

The basis of artisan golf dates back to 1890 when the founder of the British PGA John Henry Taylor held the position of caddy and greenkeeper at the Royal North Devon Golf Club before going pro himself at the age of 19.

Widely regarded as the founder of the Artisan golfing scheme, he said of the programme: "Everyone, regardless of their financial standing, should have access to the game of golf, and the Artisans are thrilled that they still uphold this time-honoured tradition of honest and skilled labour in return for fairway access.

In the case of the modern Aldridge Artisans, these tasks include divoting duties, lending a hand at club tournaments, and principally, maintaining the 91 bunkers of Little Aston’s renowned championship course.

With 37 members, Aldridge is currently the largest artisan club in the Midland and has seen the likes of Ryder Cup winner Charlie 'Whippet' Ward in its ranks.

Events planned for the anniversary include a golf day and celebration dinner in July.

Captain, Steve Dyer, said: "The golfing world has evolved so much over the years, and many Artisan clubs have shrunk or disappeared entirely, but we are still a thriving club.