Wolverhampton's Aaron Rai endures tough final at at Players Championship

Wolverhampton's Aaron Rai ended his Players Championship with a disappointing three over a par final round - despite having memories of a hole-in-one.

The Wolverhampton born 28-year-old found himself bang in contention heading into the final day at TPC Sawgrass - after a superb seven under par round elevated him into the top five.

But he found it tough going on the final day - dropping three shots on the front nine to sit two over par for the day at the turn.

Three birdies then put in back into the top ten and it looked as though he would post a respectable finish - before the 17th hole, where he had achieved a memorable ace the previous day.

Just 24 hours after he bagged a hole-in-one - the former Shropshire & Herefordshire junior golfer put one straight into the water - and ended up with a triple bogey.

He capped off the week with a par to finished six under par - and tied for 19th place.

It was USA star Scottie Scheffler who won at a canter in the end by five strokes from England's Tyrell Hatton to return to the top of the world rankings.

