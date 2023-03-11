WATCH: Wolverhampton's Aaron Rai hits stunning hole-in-one at Players Championship

Aaron Rai

The 28-year-old Wolverhampton born golfer finished two under par following day two at TPC Sawgrass - before lighting up the course on Saturday with a stunning 65.

But it wasn't just his score that caught the eye - with Rai hitting his first career ace on the famous 17th hole.

Speaking after his round, Rai said the moment is one he will never forget.

He said: "It was incredible, it came off the face great and mid flight it looked perfect.

"It started tracking but it did not cross my mind that it could go in, but it was a perfect shot and tracked beautifully.

"I looked to my left and saw the crowd and hands go up and then to my right and there was a big smile on my caddy's face, running to me with arms wide open.

"It was incredible, and something I'll always remember."

ANOTHER ACE ON 17!!!!!



Aaron Rai makes his first career ace to send the crowd into a frenzy! pic.twitter.com/48vVElNQr7 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 11, 2023

That completed a superb finish to his round - with the ace sandwiched in between two birdies, the first person in Players history to finish birdie, eagle, birdie.

He ended the day on nine under par for the tournament - and seven under for the day.

His round hadn't got off to the best start - with two bogeys in the first four holes - but he didn't drop a shot for the remainder of his round before his top class finish.

He goes into the final round as a serious contender to become the first Englishman to win at the Players.

Rai added: "I was almost as proud to finish with a three on 18.

"I just tried to keep myself grounded which is very cliche after that happened on 17, it was a good tee shot and then I repeated the shot from 17.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to be in this position and I am sure it will come with a bit of pressure and my thoughts will drift to tomorrow.

"But I'll try and keep off my phone, do what I do normally, and prepare for tomorrow and try and not break my routines."