Beau Desert tees up new way to get on the fairways

Captain Pam Bailey with fellow golfers

The academy, which starts on March 1, is open to men and women of all ages and gives them the opportunity to hone their skills in the sport.

The programme will have three levels, for beginners to experienced golfers, and will give them a taste of what it is like to be a member at the popular 18-hole course in Hazelslade, Cannock.

Joan Brown, who is the chairman of the Women In Golf committee at Beau Desert, said: "Beginners will start at level one and then people who have played golf in the past could start at level three, offering a good route into playing full-time.

"We want to attract everyone from beginners to experienced golfers. It's open to everyone and there's no skill necessary for those in level one.

"Also, when people join level one the equipment is provided so people don't need to worry about buying anything before giving it a go. Level one also get driving range credits.

"On joining the academy, you get access to the clubhouse, the practice facilities and all the social events.

"It gives people a real taste of what golfing at Beau Desert is like. It's not like coming to the driving range, having a lesson and leaving, they become integrated into the club itself.

"It should appeal to the beginning, intermediate or experienced golfer with all the facilities available. There are also no age limit or restriction."

Club professional Luke Aston will help take charge of the academy, which Beau Desert hope will offer more structure for those learning their swing.

Joan added: "Our very experienced pro golfers are already available for lessons, but the academy offers more a structure and route into the club.

"At the moment, people come in for group lessons or individual lessons and then go home.

"Now, they can look at the level they're at and the club pro Luke Aston would advise them for where they are and where they might slot in."

One of the big focuses at Beau Desert is helping more women take up golf.

Statistics claim that only 15 per cent of club members in the UK are women, and the Women In Golf initiative is aimed at dispelling the myths that golf is only for men.

As chairman of that committee at Beau Desert, Joan hopes the new academy will also attract more women to the club.

"We're hoping to encourage more women to take up the sport," she said.

"Across the country there is too small a number of women in golf, so we would like to try and bring more women into the club so they have that opportunity to experience such a beautiful course.

"I came to the sport later in life, aged 64, and as soon as I started playing I could see the benefits of the exercise, the fresh air, the camaraderie and the challenge of it.

"There is the old saying that 'golf is a good walk spoiled', but we take it the other way and say 'golf is a lovely walk enhanced'.

"If women could look at it and see the challenge of it, mentally as well as physically, they would realise it's more than a walk. The camaraderie among the women is also another aspect of it."