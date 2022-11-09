Hole-y moley! Wolverhampton golfers hit TWO aces with successive shots

Jaswant Sidhu and Pete John of Wergs Golf Club, both scored hole-in-ones on the same hole with consecutive shots at a competition last week at their club, this is very rare

Friends Jaswant Sidhu and Peter John were playing in last week’s Friday Senior Stableford at Tettenhall’s Wergs Golf Club when they achieved the remarkable feat on the 145-yard par three fifth.

Jaswant Sidhu and Pete John, of Wergs Golf Club, both scored hole-in-ones on the same hole with consecutive shots at a competition last week at their club

Sidhu was the first to fire his ace, with John repeating the trick just a minute later, to the amazement of both themselves and four-ball colleagues John Freeman and Roger Turley.

“It was incredible,” said Sidhu, a 69-year-old retired post office master. “I teed off first. I knew I’d hit it well but when the ball went in I couldn’t believe it. I remember joking I wanted to get to the green first to actually confirm it.

“There were a few celebrations and once that had settled down, Pete hit his shot and it was like an action replay.

“None of us knew what to say. I think we were all in shock. It is a miracle, really.”

Both men have been playing golf for more than 15 years but had neither previously hit a hole-in-one.

“To get one is special. You never really think about it and you certainly never expect it, not least when you’ve just watched someone else do it,” said John, who had celebrated his 72nd birthday earlier in the week.

“To see two in as many shots really is amazing. I’d never heard of it happening before.

“I’ve been playing at the Wergs for more than 10 years. There are three par three holes on the course and the fifth is probably the toughest of those. You’ve got bunkers to the left and the right and accuracy is key.

“Friday was clearly our day. The next time I played a round, on Monday, I sent my tee shot straight into the bunker.”

Sidhu's ace was the first at Wergs for several months and there was clearly something in the air at the club in recent days, with another golfer scoring a hole-in-one at the 11th during a round on Sunday.

It is the consecutive aces which have remained the talk of the clubhouse.

"To get a hole-in-one is unlikely, to get two in the same round is very unlikely and to have two players do it in consecutive shots is pretty much unheard of," said general manager Adrian Bambrough.

"It really is special. To then have another player score one a couple of days later makes it even more so. Most golfers will never score a hole-in-one so we are very pleased for both of them."