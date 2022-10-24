Staffordshire's Richard Mansell scores 10-under in Mallorca

Richard Mansell on the second tee during day four of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2022 at St Andrews. Picture date: Sunday October 2, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story GOLF Dunhill. Photo credit should read: Steve Welsh/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

The Burntwood and Beau Desert ace shot his superb score in the third round of the Mallorca Open on Saturday to get close to the leaders. But scoring seemingly ore difficult in yesterday’s final round, he slipped back to finish in a tie for 11th, as German Yannik Paul clung on to win by a shot.

After his 10-under 61 on Saturday, Mansell said: “The back nine I was just on fire, eight under for the back nine. You don’t often get into a flow in golf but on the back nine I was. My caddie and I had a €50 bet to try and get to minus eight for the day. I think we might start making those bets a bit more often because obviously it was good to try and chase it and I just kept going. I won the bet so I’m hoping he pays for dinner.”

Mansell also posted rounds of 69 and 70 before his closing 74. And after going close to winning the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, he believes he can get over the winning line.