Richard Mansell hits Mallorca Golf Open course record

Yannik Paul shares the lead with Ryan Fox ahead of the final round after carding three eagles and as many birdies in a sparkling 62 on Saturday.

The German raised hopes of a 59 on a low-scoring day at Son Muntaner Golf Club after picking up nine shots in his first 11 holes but closed with seven straight pars to sit alongside New Zealand's Fox on 16 under par.

Fox put himself in a strong position to claim his third victory of the 2022 season after posting a bogey-free 65.