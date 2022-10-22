Notification Settings

Richard Mansell hits Mallorca Golf Open course record

By Jonny Drury

Richard Mansell carded a course record 61 at the Mallorca Golf Open to go into the final day in fifth place.

England's Richard Mansell tees off the 4th during day two of The Open at the Old Course, St Andrews. Picture date: Friday July 15, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story GOLF Open. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use. Still image use only. The Open Championship logo and clear link to The Open website (TheOpen.com) to be included on website publishing
Yannik Paul shares the lead with Ryan Fox ahead of the final round after carding three eagles and as many birdies in a sparkling 62 on Saturday.

The German raised hopes of a 59 on a low-scoring day at Son Muntaner Golf Club after picking up nine shots in his first 11 holes but closed with seven straight pars to sit alongside New Zealand's Fox on 16 under par.

Fox put himself in a strong position to claim his third victory of the 2022 season after posting a bogey-free 65.

Englishmen Dale Whitnell and Marcus Armitage were two shots behind the co-leaders in a tie for third, but it was Staffordshire's Richard Mansell who stole the show and he is now one further back after his course-record 61 which featured eight birdies on the back nine.

Golf
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

