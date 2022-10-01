Staffordshire's Richard Mansell takes four shot lead into Alfred Dunhill final round

England's Richard Mansell

Mansell mastered challenging weather conditions on Friday to take the 36 hole lead with a 68 at the Old Course, St Andrews, and shone again on a bright but breezy day half an hour up the road, posting six birdies and one bogey to reach 15 under.

Ten-time DP World Tour winner Alex Noren spent much of the round at the summit alongside Mansell - who has recorded three top-five finishes this season - but sits four back after his three-under 69 at the Old Course.

Mansell said he has been in contention a lot this year but will do everything he can to secure that maiden victory on Sunday.

He said: "This course really fun, anyway and I was really looking forward to the challenge of it. It was windy but we had no rain. To be honest anything would have been better than yesterday.

"I played really, really good today. We had one bogey on 9. I hit a good shot in, and again, was just really in control of my golf ball. I've putted good. I did a lot of good work.

"Me and my coach, Mike Kanski, he's helped massively. He was here at the start of the week. And I feel really in control of my golf game right now.

"I've been in contention a lot this year and had chances on Sundays. Every time, they say in golf, that you don't lose, you learn. That's what I feel like I've done really well this year.