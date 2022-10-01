Staffordshire's Richard Mansell fights off the wind and rain

Tommy Fleetwood during day two of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2022 at Kingsbarns Golf Links. Picture date: Friday September 30, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story GOLF Dunhill. Photo credit should read: Steve Welsh/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 30: Richard Mansell of England chips onto the 10th green on Day Two of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the Old Course St. Andrews on September 30, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images). Golfer Tommy Fleetwood protects himself from the rain during day two of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Golfer Richard Mansell chips on to the 10th green on day two of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Picture: Oisin Keniry/Getty Images

Burntwood ace Mansell carded five birdies and a single bogey to post the lowest round of the day and climb to 10 under par as strong winds and heavy rain made life difficult for the players at all three of this week’s host courses.

Swede Alex Noren was alone in second place on eight under following his 69 at Kingsbarns, with Dane Niklas Norgaard Moller and Frenchman Antoine Rozner in joint-third.

Having opened his second round at the sixth hole due to the shotgun start at all three courses on Friday morning, Mansell made birdies at the seventh, ninth, 10th and 12th to catapult himself to the top of the leaderboard. But as the conditions worsened, birdies were suddenly off the agenda and the battle to avoid losing ground became the priority.