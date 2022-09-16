Richard Mansell slips back after good start in Italy

England's Richard Mansell tees off the 3rd during day one of The Open at the Old Course, St Andrews. Picture date: Thursday July 14, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story GOLF Open. Photo credit should read: Richard Sellers/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use. Still image use only. The Open Championship logo and clear link to The Open website (TheOpen.com) to be included on website publishing

The Burntwood ace had gone as low as four under par during his round, thanks to five birdies, but ended up at two-under after a pair of bogeys on the closing stretch.

That left him tied for 14th place going into today’s second round .

Starting on the 10th, Mansell immediately dropped a shot, only to then pick up five birdies in his next 10 holes.

But his momentum was checked by a bogey on the third and then another on the seventh, three holes from home.

Fellow Staffordshire golfer Robert Rock – from Armitage, near Rugeley – endured an up-and-down round to finish three shots behind Mansell. He landed four birdies, but also scored five bogeys.

Rory McIlroy, however, blamed a late night for his slow start before living up to his billing as the pre-tournament favourite in the tournament.

Starting on the back nine at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, the venue for next year’s Ryder Cup, McIlroy was one over par after eight holes and threw his ball away in frustration following a bogey on the 17th.

The four-time major winner then had to hole from 18 feet to save par on the 18th and from seven feet on the first, but kick-started his round by holing out from 115 yards for an eagle on the par-four third.