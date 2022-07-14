That’s Rich! Staffordshire's Richard Mansell holes British Open practice putt from 110 yards

Burntwood’s Richard Mansell during practice. Inset, his huge putt.

Ahead of the 150th Open at the Home of Golf, which got under way this morning, Burntwood’s Mansell pulled out his putter from way back on the fairway at one of the game’s most famous holes.

With the hot weather drying out the St Andrews’ fairways, Mansell’s caddie, Connor Winstanley, videoed him pulling off an amazing stroke in which he navigated the undulating slopes on the fairway and on to the famous old green – before seeing the ball come to rest just a couple of feet from the hole.

The 26-year-old had dropped his ball on the fairway during his practice round and took on the audacious shot having moments earlier driven the green from the tee on the 356-yard par four hole – almost making a hole-in-one after nailing his tee shot to within three inches.

The Open is Mansell’s second major of the year having competed the US Open last month. He also played at last year’s Open at Royal St George’s, in Kent.