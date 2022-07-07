Belfry announces high-profile golfer as brand ambassador

The Belfry

Willett, an eight-time winner on the DP World and PGA Tours, won his first major at Augusta at the 2016 Masters.

He’s also hosted the Betfred British Masters on The Belfry’s award-winning Brabazon course for the last two years.

And, after his new link up, he said: "I’ve always loved playing at The Belfry and hosting the British Masters this year was a real highlight for me.

"I’m very excited to be associated with what is one of the world’s best-known and highly regarded golfing resort and I’m looking forward to the second half of the season, especially the 150th Open where I can’t wait to play in front of the home crowd.”