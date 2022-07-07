Belfry announces high-profile golfer as brand ambassador

Willett, an eight-time winner on the DP World and PGA Tours, won his first major at Augusta at the 2016 Masters.
He’s also hosted the Betfred British Masters on The Belfry’s award-winning Brabazon course for the last two years.
And, after his new link up, he said: "I’ve always loved playing at The Belfry and hosting the British Masters this year was a real highlight for me.
"I’m very excited to be associated with what is one of the world’s best-known and highly regarded golfing resort and I’m looking forward to the second half of the season, especially the 150th Open where I can’t wait to play in front of the home crowd.”
Chris Eigelaar, Resort Director at The Belfry, added: “We’re delighted to have Danny on board to represent The Belfry. We’ve long been committed to supporting golf at every level and we’re excited be alongside Danny on his journey this year and beyond. We wish him the best of luck with his golfing season.”