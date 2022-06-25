Staffordshire's Richard Mansell remains in the running at halfway stage in Germany

England's Richard Mansell

That moved the Staffordshire golfer – who played at last week’s US Open – to six under par at the halfway point of the BMW International Open in Munich.

However, Shropshire duo Ashley Chesters and Oliver Farr both missed the cut on two-over and one-over respectively.

China’s Li Haotong equalled his career-best round and also the course record with a 10-under-par 62 to take a one-stroke lead in the BMW International Open in Munich.

The 26-year-old, who finished third in the 2017 Open at Birkdale after a final-round 63, had previously shot the number at the 2019 Saudi Invitational. Starting at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried’s 10th hole he turned in 32 after four birdies but played his final six holes in six under par thanks to two eagles at the par fives.

At the sixth he hit his 207-yard approach to six feet but produced an even better shot at his final hole to leave himself a four-footer for another eagle.

That gave him a two-shot clubhouse lead but that deficit was halved after Dutchman Daan Huizing carded nine birdies later in the day.

“It’s been an incredible day for me. I didn’t expect that as I’ve had a couple of weeks off in Dubai and I didn’t practise much,” Li said.