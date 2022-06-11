Richard Mansell’s major landmark on the road to golfing glory

England's Richard Mansell

A tied third-place finish at last weekend’s Porsche European Open, in Hamburg, secured him his best ever DP World Tour finish and a handsome pay cheque.

Yet, more importantly, it secured his passage to the US Open, at the Country Club, Brookline.

And when the Burntwood 26-year-old tees it up alongside the world’s greatest golfers, he can reflect on a memorable waymark on a journey that is getting more exciting by the year.

Like most journeys, Mansell’s career has not been a straight A to B and has suffered setbacks as well as moments that have seen him make real headway.

But, for now, he senses things are clicking into place, with his game in good order following a run which has also seen him chalk up top 10 finishes in the Dutch Open and British Masters in the last month.

“I’m flying over this weekend, getting there earlier than I usually would for a tournament because there’s so much going on with it being a major,” said Mansell.

“I want to get there and get sorted, have a look at the course and prepare properly.”

And Brookline, he hopes, will offer him a chance to perform on the biggest stage in his second major tournament, having competed at The Open at Royal St George’s last year.

“I was really pleased with how I played in Hamburg,” he said.

“It’s a really hard golf course and sometimes you just have to hang in there because it is so easy so go off the rails.

“Brookline is similar and I think that could suit me. My game is about solid golf.

“Last weekend it was important not to try to chase it. In rounds two, three and four I felt I played brilliantly.”

Based at Beau Desert Golf Club, near Cannock, the former Chase Terrace Academy pupil is making the golf world take note of his talents of late but he says it is a lot to do with being around some familiar faces that has helped him progress this season.

Mansell is back with caddie Connor Winstanley and fiancée Ellie Jones is travelling with him to tournaments.

He has linked up with golf manufacturer Titleist and he feels everything is clicking into place.

“It all really helps,” said Mansell. “In terms of my golf, I’m not trying to force anything. I’m trying to let it happen.”

And how does Mansell think he will he fare against the greats when he tees off on Thursday? “I’m realistic,” he said. “It’s my second major and I haven’t won on the tour yet so it’s a case of playing solid golf and see where that takes me.

“I’m not thinking of who I might be playing with, I’m concentrating on how I am doing. At The Open last year I was probably trying a bit too hard, as it was my first major.

“I think I’ll feel more comfortable out there this time.”

But, like any professional sportsman, he is a born competitor.

He couldn’t win it could he? “Stranger things have happened,” he laughed. “The game required at Brookline suits me. I’m solid, that’s my game.”

Mansell went through the US college golf system after leaving school and has always aspired to earning a place o the US PGA Tour.

“My career is going on the right trajectory. I want to win and I still want to get out there,” he added. “That’s still my goal.”