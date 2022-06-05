Staffordshire golfer Mansell secures place at the US Open

The 26-year-old recorded his best ever finish in a DP World Tour event in Hamburg yesterday, ending on three under par for the tournament, three shots behind winner Kalle Samooja, of Finland. The finish earned Mansell nearly £85,000 in prize money but – more importantly – a place at the 122nd US Open at Brookline, Massachusetts, starting on June 13.
He will now line up against the biggest names in the golfing world, including the likes of Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth. It will be the Burntwood golfer’s second major tournament after he qualified for The Open at Royal St George’s last year, where he finished tied 74th.
This weekend’s result caps an excellent few weeks for the former Chase Terrace Academy pupil, which has included top 10 finishes at the recent British Masters and Dutch Open.