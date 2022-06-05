Staffordshire golfer Mansell secures place at the US Open

HAMBURG, GERMANY - JUNE 05: Richard Mansell of England plays his tee shot at the 4th hole during Day Four of the Porsche European Open at Green Eagle Golf Course on June 5, 2022 in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images). Burntwood’s Richard Mansell secured a US Open place with a tied third finish at the Porsche European Open Burntwood's Richard Mansell has secured a place at the US Open

The 26-year-old recorded his best ever finish in a DP World Tour event in Hamburg yesterday, ending on three under par for the tournament, three shots behind winner Kalle Samooja, of Finland. The finish earned Mansell nearly £85,000 in prize money but – more importantly – a place at the 122nd US Open at Brookline, Massachusetts, starting on June 13.

He will now line up against the biggest names in the golfing world, including the likes of Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth. It will be the Burntwood golfer’s second major tournament after he qualified for The Open at Royal St George’s last year, where he finished tied 74th.