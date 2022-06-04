Staffordshire's Richard Mansell is hoping to be in the mix in Hamburg

England's Richard Mansell

The Burntwood ace ended the second day at the Green Eagle Golf Courses tied for eighth place, five shots behind leader Jordan Smith.

Mansell followed his opening round 72 with a one under par 71. Birdies at the ninth and 12th holes had set him up nicely only for his good work to be undone by a double bogey at the 14th.

But a birdie on the last hole left him well placed going into the final two days.

Smith established a two-shot lead after a round of 68.

The 29-year-old Englishman hit back from an early bogey to register five birdies that carried him to six under par.

France’s Victor Perez sits second after two rounds at four under, with Julien Brun, Joakim Lagergren and Niklas Norgaard Moller at three under par.

Chippenham-born Smith claimed his maiden DP World Tour title in 2017 at the same event, and now sits 13th in the tour rankings.

“I have really good memories of most of the holes around here,” said Smith.

“Winning back then, even though it was five years ago, I still remember a lot of it.

“I’m looking forward to continuing the good stuff and seeing how the weekend goes.”