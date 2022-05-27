Staffordshire's Richard Mansell in chasing pack

England's Richard Mansell

The Burntwood 26-year-old recorded seven birdies in the European Tour event on a card that saw his pegged back by three bogeys.

Mansell, based at Beau Desert Golf Club near Cannock, sits three shots behind Joost Luiten, who delighted the home crowd as he made a brilliant start to his bid for a third victory in the tournament.

Luiten, who is seeking to join the likes of European legends Seve Ballesteros and Bernhard Langer in winning the title three times, carded eight birdies and one bogey in an opening seven-under-par 65 at Bernardus Golf.

That gave the world number 401 a one-shot lead over England’s Eddie Pepperell and Denmark’s Rasmus Hojgaard, with the Scottish trio of Stephen Gallacher, Ewen Ferguson and David Law part of a large group on four under.

“It could have been better but I can’t be picky,” said Luiten, who lipped out for an eagle from 45 feet on the 18th. “I’ve been struggling a bit with my game, so it’s great to see this score today.

“For some reason I love playing in front of the home crowd. I got off to a fast start and I kept it going and seven under is a good day in these conditions.

“It was tough in the afternoon with the wind blowing and some tricky holes into the wind. Anything under par would have been a good score.

“For me, because there’s so much going on around you, I need to get into my own little bubble and do my own thing, and for some reason when there’s a lot more people than I’m used to I’m better at it.”