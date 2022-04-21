Walmley Golf Club unveils new teaching facilities thanks to grant

The launch of the new facilities

Three range bays and a covered studio area, which also has heaters, have been built thanks to a grant from Sport England.

The work is thanks to the efforts of the Walmley Golf Foundation Community Interest Company, which raises money in order to get more people into the sport.

Walmley golf professional Sam Stuart runs schools for able bodied and disabled children and is working with one man who is using golf to aid his recovery from a stroke.

Lesley Williams, chairman of Walmley Foundation CIC, said: "We had a previous range facility but applied to Sport England for a grant to enable us to have a better building and structure.

"We are delighted and the facilities also ensure access even in bad weather, so visitors can carry on doing their activities.