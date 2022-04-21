Notification Settings

Walmley Golf Club unveils new teaching facilities thanks to grant

By Matthew Panter

New teaching facilities have been unveiled at Walmley Golf Club which will help disadvantaged and disabled children and adults have more access to the sport.

The launch of the new facilities

Three range bays and a covered studio area, which also has heaters, have been built thanks to a grant from Sport England.

The work is thanks to the efforts of the Walmley Golf Foundation Community Interest Company, which raises money in order to get more people into the sport.

Walmley golf professional Sam Stuart runs schools for able bodied and disabled children and is working with one man who is using golf to aid his recovery from a stroke.

Lesley Williams, chairman of Walmley Foundation CIC, said: "We had a previous range facility but applied to Sport England for a grant to enable us to have a better building and structure.

"We are delighted and the facilities also ensure access even in bad weather, so visitors can carry on doing their activities.

"Golf is a great sport which benefits people physically but also in terms of their mental health and well-being."

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

