Ryder legends Lee Westwood and Thomas Bjorn to play Belfry’s British Masters

By Russell Youll

A pair of Ryder Cup legends and three of Europe’s biggest young talents will be competing in the British Masters at The Belfry in May.

From left to right, England's Tyrrell Hatton, Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, Lee Westwood and their caddies, walk on the 12th fairway during the second round of the Abu Dhabi Championship golf tournament at the Yas Links Golf Course, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili).
Lee Westwood and Thomas Bjorn will return to the course where they starred as part of the famous 2002 Ryder Cup win – starting off an unbeaten record for Europe on home soil that still stands.

They will be joined by Scottish rising star Robert MacIntyre and Danish twins Rasmus and Nicolai Hojgaard at the event, which is being hosted by 2016 Masters winner Danny Willett for the second year running.

Former world number one Westwood claimed his maiden British Masters title in 2007 with a five-stroke victory at The Belfry.

Bjorn is also a former winner of the event, triumphing at the Forest of Arden in 2005.

MacIntyre will look to be in the running for this year’s crown after a runner-up finish in 2019 and a tied eighth result last year.

The Hojgaard twins have both won on the DP World Tour – Nicolai winning the ISPS Handa UK Championship at The Belfry in 2019. Staffordshire’s Richard Bland is also looking to defend his crown between May 5-8.

Russell Youll

