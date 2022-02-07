Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Staffordshire's Richard Mansell pockets £10k at Ras Al Khaimah Championship

By Russell YoullGolfPublished:

A four-under-par final round of 68 helped Staffordshire’s Richard Mansell to a share of 35th place and a cheque for just under £10,000 at golf’s Ras Al Khaimah Championship in the United Arab Emirates.

Richard Mansell
Richard Mansell

The 26-year-old, from Burntwood, finished the tournament on nine under par after earlier rounds of 71, 70 and 70. He finished 15 shots behind eventual winner Nicolai Hojgaard, who recovered from a mid-round stumble to fight off the challenge of Jordan Smith and claim a four-shot victory.

The 20-year-old Dane began the day with a three-shot lead and extended his advantage to five with an early eagle. But a double-bogey six on the ninth allowed charging Englishman Smith to close the gap to just one stroke as Hojgaard reached the turn.

And with Hojgaard dropping another shot at the 12th and Smith completing a hat-trick of birdies from the 12th to 14th, the lead changed hands as Smith led by two.

However, Hojgaard bounced back with a birdie at the 13th before producing the shot of the day on his way to an outstanding eagle on the next, and he suddenly found himself with a two-shot advantage after Smith, three groups ahead of the Dane, had bogeyed the 15th.

And from there Hojgaard was able to cruise to victory, making further birdies at the 17th and 18th to sign for a closing 68 and finish the week on 24 under par.

Golf
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News