Staffordshire's Richard Mansell pockets £10k at Ras Al Khaimah Championship

Richard Mansell

The 26-year-old, from Burntwood, finished the tournament on nine under par after earlier rounds of 71, 70 and 70. He finished 15 shots behind eventual winner Nicolai Hojgaard, who recovered from a mid-round stumble to fight off the challenge of Jordan Smith and claim a four-shot victory.

The 20-year-old Dane began the day with a three-shot lead and extended his advantage to five with an early eagle. But a double-bogey six on the ninth allowed charging Englishman Smith to close the gap to just one stroke as Hojgaard reached the turn.

And with Hojgaard dropping another shot at the 12th and Smith completing a hat-trick of birdies from the 12th to 14th, the lead changed hands as Smith led by two.

However, Hojgaard bounced back with a birdie at the 13th before producing the shot of the day on his way to an outstanding eagle on the next, and he suddenly found himself with a two-shot advantage after Smith, three groups ahead of the Dane, had bogeyed the 15th.