Aaron Rai chalks up best finish of his US career so far

Aaron Rai (AP Photo/Denis Poroy).

The 26-year-old former Shropshire and Herefordshire junior tied for sixth place in the tournament, one of the highlights of the early season in the USA.

Rai finished on 13 under par for the tournament, to shots behind winner Luke List, who saw off Will Zalatoris in a sudden death play-off at the Torrey Pines course near San Diego.

Former Three Hammers and Patshull Park regular Rai tied sixth in the prestigious event having gone into the final day just one shot off the lead. He finished tied with the likes of Justin Rose and Sungjae Im.

The result betters his previous best PGA Tour result of tied 15th at the World Wide Technology Championship event in Mayakoba, Mexico in November.

His final round level par round of 72 followed earlier rounds of 67, 68 and 68 on the first three days of the tournament. The result, which sees him net prize money of just under £200,000, moves him into the top 50 players in the important FedEx Cup standings in the USA.

Rai qualified for the PGA Tour last summer having switched his attentions from the European Tour to golf in the USA.

He qualified for the main PGA tour from the Korn Ferry Tour last summer after a string of top results.

Rai is understood to be focusing his efforts on the USA again this year, returning to Britain to play only a small number of competitions this year.