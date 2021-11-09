Aaron Rai secures best PGA Tour finish so far

Wolverhampton’s Aaron Rai recorded his best finish to date on the US PGA tour with a tied 15th position at the World Wide Technology Championship title in Mexico.

England's Aaron Rai

Rai finished the tournament in Mayakoba on 13 under par on Sunday night.

The 26-year-old recorded rounds of 67, 71, 66 and 67 as he finished 10 shots behind eventual winner Viktor Hovland – who was four shots clear of nearest rival Carlos Ortiz.

Norwegian Hovland, part of Europe’s Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits in September, fired a final-round 67 to sign for a 23-under-par total of 261.

Hovland had taken a two-shot lead into the last day after a brilliant bogey-free third round of 62 put him in pole position to retain his crown.

A flawless round of 66 lifted Ortiz two places into second place with a total of 265, one shot ahead of Justin Thomas, for whom a bogey on the 12th effectively cost him the runner-up slot as he carded a final round 69.

Rai has been concentrating on the PGA Tour having gained qualification in September.

The former Shropshire & Herefordshire junior had missed the cut in his first two tournaments since qualification befiore tying 62nd in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Bermuda last month.

