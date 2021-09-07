Golfing trio ace celebrity Par 3 tournament

The winning team (from left) Michael Oates, Sean Lakin, Paul Deakin and Claude Henderson.

Paul Deakin, Michael Oates and Sean Lakin took part in the Farmfoods British Par 3 Championship at Nailcote Hall near Coventry recently winning the celebrity/amateur event.

The trio, all members at Whittington Heath Golf Club, were teamed with former South African cricketer Claude Henderson, beating 30 other teams with a combined score of 12 under par.

The competition saw the best two scores of the four count, with a 50 per cent handicap allowance. Paul plays off a 13 handicap, Michael, 4, Sean, 7 and Claude, 6.

Despite lacking the usual crowds of spectators the event was filmed by Sky TV and the team was followed on the back nine by its cameras adding extra excitement.

"It was a really good day and a really good test of golf," said Paul (52). "Winning was the icing on the cake."

In the evening there was a gala dinner where Tony Jacklin made a virtual presentation to the team and they received their prizes from former World Championship winning sprinter Derek Redmond and Nailcote Hall owner Rick Cressman.

These included a trophy, champagne, a polo shirt and golf shoes.

"The course is so tricky," added Paul, who has been competing in the event for the last ten years. "Tony Jacklin says it is the toughest Par 3 course he has ever played in his life.

"We are hoping to defend our title next year."