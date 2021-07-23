Robert Rock starts well along with Aaron Rai and Richard Mansell

England's Robert Rock

Rock, from Armitage near Lichfield, ended the opening day joint third after shooting a four under par round of 67.

The 44-year-old carded six birdies and two bogeys to sit three shots behind leaders, Sweden’s Vincent Norrman and Spain’s Nacho Elvira, who both shot 64s.

Wolverhampton’s Aaron Rai and Burntwood’s Richard Mansell, fresh from their appearance at The Open at Royal St George’s, can also be pleased with their opening efforts.

The duo both shot three under par rounds of 68 with Rai rolling in four birdies and dropping just one shot.

Mansell dropped shots at the third, fourth and fifth but hit form to land six birdies to end the day alongside Rai in joint 11th.

But Shropshire’s Ashley Chesters and former Shropshire and Herefordshire junior Oliver Farr find themselves off the pace.