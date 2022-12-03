Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant hits out at Fifa over gay rights

Michael Fabricant

Speaking in the Commons, Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said the world football body had "kowtowed to the government of Qatar in relation to their anti-LGBT bullying".

He called on ministers to join in him condemning Fifa, which awarded the World Cup to Qatar in 2010 despite concerns over corruption and the treatment of migrant workers.

In response, equalities minister Kemi Badenoch said: "Ministers and senior officials have raised the concerns of LGBTQ+ visitors with Qatari authorities at all levels, and will continue to engage on the issue during the World Cup.