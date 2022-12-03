Notification Settings

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant hits out at Fifa over gay rights

By Peter MadeleyLichfieldWorld Cup 2022Published:

A Staffordshire MP has accused Fifa of failing to defend the rights of LGBTQ+ supporters at the Qatar World Cup.

Michael Fabricant
Michael Fabricant

Speaking in the Commons, Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said the world football body had "kowtowed to the government of Qatar in relation to their anti-LGBT bullying".

He called on ministers to join in him condemning Fifa, which awarded the World Cup to Qatar in 2010 despite concerns over corruption and the treatment of migrant workers.

In response, equalities minister Kemi Badenoch said: "Ministers and senior officials have raised the concerns of LGBTQ+ visitors with Qatari authorities at all levels, and will continue to engage on the issue during the World Cup.

"And in fact, the Minister for Equalities, the member for Pudsey [Stuart Andrew], is out there supporting LGBT people and continuing engagement to ensure that they are protected."

Peter Madeley

By Peter Madeley

Political Editor for the Express & Star. Responsible for local and national political stories, opinion, comment and analysis.

