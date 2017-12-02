Wolves blog: Nuno's side proving they have a mean streak

It’s been a long time coming, Nuno being sent off. His and his staff’s passion regularly boils over in matches.

After taking offence to a questionable foul from a Bolton player, a row ensued between the two benches.

The towering figure of Nuno Espirito Santo when angry is a terrifying thing – he is a ferocious, dominating figure.

But on the flipside, he is a gentle giant when speaking about the fans or his team.

He apologised after the Bolton match, of which he watched the second half from an unknown seat in the Billy Wright Stand (or in the pub).

But it feels like he is really buying into the wolfpack analogy that has become commonplace since Fosun took over the club.

He is simply defending his team.

But the team are by no means the meek, quiet foreigners that some expected them to be.

Advertising

When Wolves lost to Cardiff at Molineux early in the season, their fullback Lee Peltier was seemingly tasked with following Diogo Jota around the pitch, wherever that may be.

He gave him a very rough time, giving him off the ball nudges and hard tackles whenever possible.

But for Diogo Jota’s slight frame, he is probably one of Wolves’ tougher players.

He has a superb centre of gravity and balance and is tough to knock off the ball – and is able to give the opposition as good as he gets.

Advertising

Ruben Neves, Wolves’ midfield dynamo who has world class passes in him, can also do the dirty work and has accumulated enough yellow cards to earn a suspension for Monday night’s trip to St Andrew’s.

Unfortunately, this came just before the cut-off that gives players a one game suspension for five yellow cards.

But thankfully for Wolves – in a central midfield position that was previously one of the club’s weakest – they have the option of bringing in powerhouse Alfred N’Diaye or Jack Price without altering anyone else in the line-up.

Both did an effective job in helping Wolves tame Man City at the Etihad.

The cliché that foreign players can’t hack it on a cold, rainy Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday night in any outpost from Norwich to Hull is being blasted out of mind by Wolves.

Recently, they have been steamrollering teams without hitting top gear.

Cardiff came to Molineux and out-powered Wolves early in the season – but this was an important lesson that Wolves appear to have learned from.

It is doubtful Nuno and his players will allow this to happen again – they are proving they have grit and strength.

Wolves fans will always get behind a manager with passion.

Walter Zenga had it in abundance, and this was the driving force behind the support he so quickly garnered.

It is only after his departure lots of us thought it was a bit off that he left the country so frequently and ignored the academy.

Reserved managers like Paul Lambert and Kenny Jackett had to work much harder to win the fans over.

Combine passion with ability, in the shape of Nuno, and you have got the winning formula for a Wolves manager.