Wolves blog: Can they do it on a cold, rainy Tuesday night?

The age-old cliché is always fired at foreign players coming to these shores, writes Wolves blogger Tom Tracey.

But Wolves and their squad full of Mendes’ exports are already proving they can do it whatever the circumstances.

For all the discussion about whether Wolves’ Portuguese contingent can cope, the average temperature in Portugal is in fact only a few degrees warmer than here.

Diogo Jota did say in a Sky Sports interview: "Portugal has sunshine and it's very, very different here it has to be mentioned!"

But Ruben Neves said: "But I don't think it will be a problem."

Other than a mid-week loss at rainy Bramall Lane, Wolves have done well in their midweek exploits.

They even managed to comfortably beat bogey team Norwich away and hold all-conquering Man City to a blank after 120 minutes.

They have also broken the November curse which has stifled Wolves’ seasons for a number of years, winning their only game so far, going into an intense week of the three remaining November games.

Three games in a week, straight off the back of a two-week international break.

It’s not the climate that could potentially derail Wolves’ promotion charge. It is the relentless run of games the Championship brings with it.

Wolves play twelve games in the next two months – twelve games in just under nine weeks, with three of those being mid-week fixtures.

The Portuguese Primeira Liga has 34 league games, compared to our 46.

But taking Porto as an example, they played an additional five cup games and ten Champions League games – giving a total of 49 games played throughout the season.

That won’t be far off Wolves’ total games, with the FA Cup Third Round making a minimum of 50 played by May.

Of Porto’s matches, Willy Boly started just four league games and Ruben Neves a total of 16, which they have both already reached or surpassed for Wolves.

But Diogo Jota did manage 35 appearances for Porto last season, scoring nine goals.

Nuno has so far managed his squad extremely well, utilising the depth he has to ensure Wolves haven’t once looked leggy or lethargic.

The players who haven’t been getting much of a look-in in the league campaign came in for the League Cup games to great effect, and but for a few Bright Enobakhare chances they could still be in it.

He has experience of managing a league and European campaign side-by- side, so he will know how to manage midweek games.

The squad have been able to adapt to the Championship like a duck to water – it felt like there was no bedding-in period, they hit the ground running.

But you feel they are still yet to reach top gear.

Once they do hit that top gear, there will surely be no stopping Wolves, whether in cold, hot, rain, or snow.