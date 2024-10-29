E&S Wolves podcast: Episode 359 - Halloween Havoc at AMEX
Nathan Judah and Liam Keen bring you their latest Wolves poddy in association with University of Wolverhampton at The Halls.
The boys discuss the dramatic four-goal thriller at the AMEX and what the comeback could mean for Wolves' season.
Who are the players who have given Gary O'Neil something to think about and could the formation change yet again vs Palace?
There's some spooky goings on in Keen or Scream plus all your questions are answered ahead of two huge home games at Molineux.