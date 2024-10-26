Steve Bull: Wolves have to turn those positives into a win

It was always going to be a tough game because they are so strong and in my eyes it was a game of two halves.

If we had gone 2-0 up with Nelson Semedo’s chance, it could have been very different.

Jorgen Strand Larsen is a proper number nine who scored a good goal, but I would like to see him spend more time occupying the defenders and using his energy up front, rather than dropping too deep.

Semedo did well down the right with a good cross, Larsen finished superbly and I think there are more goals in him to come.