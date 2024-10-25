Wolves summer signing told what he needs to do to play

The £12.7million summer signing has not started a Premier League game since the opening fixture of the season against Arsenal and he has made just two substitute appearances since.

His last outing came off the bench against Villa on September 21 and the head coach still needs more from him – while admitting that the player was always expected to be given time to adjust to English football.

“I get to see training every day and the players in training show me how ready they are, or are not, to perform at the weekend,” O’Neil said.

“For whatever reason, at this moment, Rodrigo hasn’t done enough to nudge me into that.