Jose Sa in fight for Wolves number one spot

Johnstone arrived in a £10million move from Crystal Palace at the end of the transfer window and played the next five games.

After some unconvincing performances Johnstone missed the defeat to Manchester City through a minor adductor injury and Sa stepped into his shoes with an impressive display, which O’Neil believes was spurred on by Johnstone’s arrival.

“When we brought Sam in I spoke about the fight for that position,” O’Neil said. “People fight for other positions and the goalkeeper is the same now.

Sam Johnstone (Getty)

“Bentley was always pushing Jose, but I think the arrival of Sam definitely sparked something in Jose.

“I saw a difference in training and a difference in his level of work.