Is five at the back the way forward for Gary O’Neil’s Wolves pack?

The head coach attempted a tactical change in the summer, spending all of pre-season moving Wolves to a back four with a more aggressive pressing style.

Poor results, the lack of a centre-back signing and a serious knee injury to Yerson Mosquera saw the head coach revert to a back five against Manchester City, and it almost worked.

Wolves were seconds away from picking up a well-earned point in a gritty defensive display that was far more promising than the disastrous performance at Brentford the game before.

O’Neil must now decide whether to stick with a back five at Brighton.

The head coach essentially admitted after Brentford that he needed to make the change as his current system was not working.

Then, before and after the City fixture, he insisted he would be open to alternating between systems and pointed out that he has always played a back five against City due to the threat they pose.