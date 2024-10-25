Brighton v Wolves: Who's out and who's a doubt

Arriving at Brighton, Wolves will be without Yerson Mosquera, Boubacar Traore, Sasa Kalajdzic and Enso Gonzalez, who are all recovering from long-term injuries, while Bastien Meupiyou is closing in on his return.

But who else could be missing?

Hwang Hee-chan - 0% chance

The attacker suffered an injury to a ligament in his ankle while with South Korea on international duty.

As a result, he missed the Manchester City fixture last week and Gary O'Neil said he would be sidelined anywhere from 'a couple to a few weeks', meaning he will also be unavailable tomorrow.