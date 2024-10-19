Wolves skipper calls on team-mates to repeat heroics and turn season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Last campaign, a 2-1 win over the champions at Molineux ignited Wolves’ season as they fought for a place in Europe.

This year, Wolves sit bottom of the Premier League with one point from seven games and are in desperate need of some inspiration.

Skipper Lemina has urged his team-mates to face the challenge of City without fear to overcome the odds.

“There’s no excuses now, we are going to put our head down and work really hard,” Lemina said.

“It’s at home and I know we will have the support from the fans.

“We’re going to try everything to win the game. There’s no way we can’t win the game, they’re not super human and we have a good team with good players.

“We showed it last year in the home game against City and nothing has changed. We’ll try to be confident and work really hard.