Express & Star
Close

Johnny Phillips: Golden launch is the perfect tribute to Steve

The launch of Steve Plant’s book Old Gold and Black was a great success last Sunday.

By Johnny Phillips
Published
WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD PLC STEVE LEATH 13/10/24..Pics at the Mount Hotel in Tettenhall, where a Wolves book by Steve Plant is being released after his passing. To mark it there was a display of Wolves shirts from Steve’s collection (with some from other owners too). Steves Widow: Andrea Plant, Steve Bull, Steve Daley,.

Held at the Mount Hotel in Tettenhall, the tome is the fourth in the series of They Wore The Shirt books.

Steve’s fundraising has passed the £250,000 mark for Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

The event was attended by many former players and managers, including Steve Bull, Dave Jones, Steve Daley, Robbie Dennison, Don Goodman, Andy Thompson, Paul Butler and Kevin Ashley, along with well-known television personality Suzi Perry.

Steve’s great friend Dave Foster supported the family and other friends to ensure the launch went ahead after he suddenly passed away from a heart attack last month, just hours after attending Wolves’ match at Aston Villa.

On display at the event were over 100 items from Steve’s amazing shirt collection.

Similar stories
Most popular