Johnny Phillips: Golden launch is the perfect tribute to Steve

Held at the Mount Hotel in Tettenhall, the tome is the fourth in the series of They Wore The Shirt books.

Steve’s fundraising has passed the £250,000 mark for Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

The event was attended by many former players and managers, including Steve Bull, Dave Jones, Steve Daley, Robbie Dennison, Don Goodman, Andy Thompson, Paul Butler and Kevin Ashley, along with well-known television personality Suzi Perry.

Steve’s great friend Dave Foster supported the family and other friends to ensure the launch went ahead after he suddenly passed away from a heart attack last month, just hours after attending Wolves’ match at Aston Villa.

On display at the event were over 100 items from Steve’s amazing shirt collection.